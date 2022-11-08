Ranveer Singh all set to perform on-stage at IIFA Awards 2023

By IANS 0
ranveer singh to perform at iifa
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to perform at the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA Awards.

Ranveer Singh, who is also the brand ambassador of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the venue of the awards extravaganza, will perform at the magnificent Etihad Arena at the event on February 11, 2023.

Talking about the event, Ranveer, who recently signed up with the global talent agency, CAA, said: “I am excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I am thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home.”

He added: “I am anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible.”

The IIFA Awards and Weekend will be held on February 10 and 11, 2023. The venue, Etihad Arena, is part of the Yas Bay Waterfront.

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Bhabhiji’ actress Charrul Malik to make her big-screen debut with…

Entertainment

People magazine names Chris Evans 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive

Entertainment

No ‘Avatar’ sequels if ‘The Way of Water’ tanks, says James…

Entertainment

Khan Squared: SRK to appear in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ as Pathaan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.