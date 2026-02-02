Ranveer Singh- Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar crosses Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide despite Netflix Release

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office even after its recent release on Netflix. The spy-thriller movie features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

According to sources, the film has crossed ₹1,300 crore in global collections after 59 days in theatres.

In India alone, Dhurandhar has grossed over ₹1,000 crore in its run, cementing its position as the biggest Bollywood hit to date.

Despite entering its ninth week, the film is still adding to its total. It is currently earning around ₹40-50 lakh per day. On Sunday, Dhurandhar collected ₹45 lakh in net gross collections minus taxes at the domestic box office.

The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026. Given the unprecedented box office success of the first instalment, expectations surrounding the sequel remain high among audiences.