Ranveer gets sassy with wife Deepika over live session

Mumbai: Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh hilariously moonwalked into the comment section during his actress-wife Deepika Padukone’s live chat on social media and dropped a hilarious comment.

The star couple is known for their open public display of affection. However, this time it was Ranveer who took the cake for showing love.

Deepika was doing a live session on Instagram on Friday and Ranveer went right into her comment section and said that he wants her to put moisturizer with her soft hands on his face.

Deepika was doing the session for her skincare product and was explaining its features.

He wrote: ‘Wah Wah, humei bhi interest hai skincare mein.”

And added: ‘Hum bhi chehre pe moisturiser lagate hain, thoda maintain karna acchi baat hai.’