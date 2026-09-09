Ranveer and Deepika shares maternity shoot pictures along with daughter Dua

Advertisement

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared a series of maternity shoot monochrome pictures on social media on daughter Dua’s 2nd birthday yesterday evening.

The actors have made a post using the Instagram feature known as collaboration and have shared multiple family pictures flexing the baby bump and revealing Dua’s face for the first time as she turns 2 years old.

In the first picture, the couple is seen holding Dua and laughing out loud looking at her as she keeps both her hands on her face. The second one shows father Ranveer holding Dua in his arms and mother Deepika holding her hand as a touch of love.

Third picture shows Ranveer and Dua laughing and Deepika showing her baby bump and looking at daughter Dua, while the fourth one shows Deepika kissing Dua and Ranveer keeping his hand on Deepika’s belly. In the next slide Ranveer and Dua shares the frame as father holds her daughter.

Last and the most adorable picture is the couple having the frame with a big smile showing how happy they are with each other.

Advertisement

According to the picture that has been uploaded, it can be seen that the family is wearing something in light colour or the dress code was simply kept white.

The post has been captioned as Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)