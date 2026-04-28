Ranveer Allahbadia hard launches girlfriend Juhi Bhatt

Advertisement

Kenya: Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has officially confirmed his relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt through a series of romantic pictures shared from their vacation in Maasai Mara.

The couple posted cosy and affectionate photos on Instagram, marking what fans call a “hard launch” of their relationship. In the images, the duo is seen enjoying scenic jungle views, with one picture showing Ranveer lifting Juhi in a candid moment. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message about finding someone whose presence removes negativity, along with the hashtag “hardlaunchfromtheMara”.

Juhi Bhatt also shared glimpses from the trip, calling the experience surreal and long-awaited. The couple had earlier sparked dating rumours in late 2025 after posting similar Diwali pictures without revealing identities.

Recently, the duo was also spotted together at an Indian Premier League 2026 match featuring Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, further fueling speculation.

Before this, Ranveer was reportedly in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma, though the two never publicly confirmed their status.

Advertisement

The influencer had also been in controversy earlier this year following remarks made during a show appearance, which led to backlash and multiple complaints.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)