Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji passes away at 75, family seeks privacy

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Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji passed away at the age of 75 today.

Sharing the news, Yash Raj Films (YRF) wrote,“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Krishna Mukerji was connected with the Bengali film industry and was a playback singer as well.

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She was seen in public events with her mom Rani frequently over the years. Rani revealed few times about her equation with her mom.

The family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning.