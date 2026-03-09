Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, parents-to-be share pics of maternity photoshoot on Instagram

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram took to their Instagram and posted their beautifully captured moment in the intimate maternity shoot today.

They have captured their emotional yet best moment of their lives and have also made sure to share this good news with the public to seek blessings for their parenthood journey that stands ahead of them.

The couple have posted it using collaboration feature on Instagram and captioned it as, “🫶.” In the first picture, the couple are seen in a standing pose with a big smile on their face, looking like the happiest and enjoying their moment. The picture is in black and white filter which makes it look even more beautiful. The second slide Randeep is seen sitting on a sofa and Laishram sitting infront of him with holding and flexing her cute baby bump. The third slide shows the mother-to-be standing and holding Randeep’s hand as he holds the baby bump. Fourth one is the most beautiful picture as Randeep is seen adoring her wife while she is seen smiling and looking somewhere else.

In the comment section, people have spammed hearts, one user says, “Congratulations you guys.. amazing days ahead ❤️❤️.” Another says, “Parents so good looking, the kid is gonna be blessed with A+++++++ genes!” Third user comments, “Junior RANDEEP HOODA 😍Congratulations 🎉.”

Look at the post here:

