Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomes baby girl, shares glimpse on Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor shared a set of two photos – one, a photo of his father cradling his newborn granddaughter in his arms. The second was of his daughter’s tiny hand. The plus point in this celebration is that the baby girl and her dadu shares the same birthday date.

This good news comes one day after them sharing their beautiful and intimate maternity photoshoot on Instagram. They had captured their emotional yet best moment of their lives before offically becoming parents today.

Randeep Hooda has shared pictures the moment with a beautiful caption dedicated to his father and her wife, Lin Laishram. In the caption he says, “Dada aui poti ko janam din ki ghanee bhadayi. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly – Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world.” He further adds to the message and says, “A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

The comment section is spammed with hearts, congratulation messages and a lots of blessings for the family and the newly welcomed baby girl. One user says, “Mubarak ho bhai.. welcome to the Fatherhood ❤️.” Another user comments, “Awwww you are blessed today with divinity! Daughters fill lives with love and nothing else ❤️.” and the third user says, “Awwww!! Such a precious coincidence! Happy happy birthday Uncle ❤️❤️❤️Congratulations to the lucky parents ,loads of love!.”

