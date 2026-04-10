Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter’s Name, Nyomica Hooda

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Friday revealed the name of their daughter, Nyomica Hooda, as she has turned one month old.

The couple expressed their deep love and happiness, describing their little one as “a new center to our world.”

Sharing their joy, Randeep and Lin expressed in a joint statement, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us.”

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They said that ‘Nyomica’ felt just right the moment they heard it.

“This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents,” they added.

The couple took to social media to announce the name. They shared a video clip featuring a voice note as they referred to their little nugget as “Nyomica”. The caption read, “A new center to our world – NYOMICA HOODA – Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky.”