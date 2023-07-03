Ranbir-starrer ‘Animal’ postponed to avoid clash with ‘Gadar 2’, ‘OMG 2’

The makers have furnished the reason behind shifting the date: so that the audience gets a more polished film in theatres to their delight.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller film ‘Animal’ is ready to roar, as the beast will unleash its fans on the revised release date of December 1, 2023. The makers have furnished the reason behind shifting the date: so that the audience gets a more polished film in theatres to their delight.

This the film has avoided theatrically clashing with the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ and the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’ both of which are legacy films.

‘Animal’, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri, is directed by Sandeep Reddy, the director who has directed big Telugu hits such as ‘Arjun Reddy’ and Hindi films such as ‘Kabir Singh’.

This additional time will allow the team to further refine and fine-tune the content, ensuring that every aspect of the film meets the highest standards of excellence. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

