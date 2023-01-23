Ranbir, Shraddha starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkar trailer out: Watch

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is back with the highly anticipated romance comedy movie. The trailer of director Luv Ranjan’s film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ was released today.

As the trailer starts, both Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen sitting near the beach, and Ranbir can be heard saying, “Aaj kal relationship mein ghusna aasan hai ghusne se nikalna muskil, Rishta jodna asan hai todna muskil.” (These days it is easy to enter into a relationship but its difficult to get out of it, It is easy to make a relationship but hard to break it).

In the three-minute long trailer, Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen flirting, romancing, meeting each other’s families for marriage, and at the end cheating on each other in the name of love. This shows that love is a battle of wits. The trailer doesn’t keep anything under wraps and gives away pretty much everything from the film’s plot. It appears to be the one to bring love back to the big screen in 2023 style.

Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen for the first time together in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.” The picture stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia, along with other actors. The movie is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, directed by Luv Ranjan, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Soon the picture will release on Holi, March 8, 2023, in theatres around the world.