Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from upcoming film Love And War is out

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from most anticipated movie ‘Love and War’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been unveiled.

In the first look, Ranbir appears in an intense avatar, with visible injuries and a serious expression. The rugged appearance offers a glimpse of his character and the dramatic setting of the film.

The movie brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

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With this movie Ranbir and Bhansali collab once again after Saawariya.

The first look has added to the curiosity around the much-awaited project, particularly with the three actors coming together under Bhansali’s direction.

More details about the characters and storyline are expected as the film progresses.