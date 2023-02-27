Ranbir Kapoor’s cute gesture for Alia Bhatt at 2 am leave fans in awe

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot last year after dating for almost five years. They often leave their fans in awe with their pictures. Now, Alia has shared a slew of photos on her Instagram account, but one in particular caught our eye, in which she mentions her adoring husband, Ranbir.

On Sunday night, Alia won the Best Actor (female) award. She bagged a prestigious trophy for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Sharing a picture with the trophy, she wrote, “Gangu love. Thank you Zee Cine Awards for the honour! Sir – no words ever be enough for how grateful I am to you!! @bhansaliproductions.” In the end, she also wrote, “Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 AM.”

A few days ago, Alia also won big at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards. At the film festival, she was named Best Actress. She also collected the trophy for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. He was awarded the “Best Actor” prize for Bramhastra.

Ranbir and Alia are currently embracing parenthood and juggling between their work commitments and parent duties after welcoming their first child, Raha Bhatt Kapoor.