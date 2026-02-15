Ranbir Kapoor confirms ‘Love & War’ postponement; Film to release after ‘Ramayana Part 1’

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has officially confirmed that his much-anticipated film Love & War has been postponed. The actor shared the update during an Instagram Live session held to celebrate the anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS.

The film, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release, the movie was later shifted to March 20, 2026. However, the makers have now decided to delay it further to avoid a box-office clash.

The March 19, 2026 weekend has become crowded with major releases, including Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. To ensure better commercial prospects and avoid stiff competition, the team has opted to push the romantic saga to a later date.

During the live session, Ranbir revealed that Love & War will hit theatres only after his upcoming big-budget project Ramayana Part 1, which is slated for release in October 2026. While an official date for Love & War has not yet been announced, reports suggest the film may now target a December 2026 theatrical release.

Earlier rumours had hinted that the project might be pushed to early 2027 due to production timelines. However, as per several media reports it has been clarified that the makers remain committed to a 2026 release window.

With Ramayana Part 1 set to arrive first, fans can expect Love & War to follow later in the year, aiming for a clear window at the box office and avoiding major clashes.

More details regarding the final release date are awaited.