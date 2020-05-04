Pic Credits IANS

Ranbir immerses Rishi Kapoor’s ashes

By IANS

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Mumbai’s Banganga tank on Sunday.

A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star’s wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank here.

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family.

Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors’ residence.

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on April 30. He was 67 and had been battling leukemia

