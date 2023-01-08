Ranbir-Alia request paps to not click baby Raha’s pics, says they won’t reveal her face till she’s 2 years old

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6, 2022. Since then, the couple has been extremely careful about not revealing Raha’s face. On Saturday, the couple, along with Neetu Kapoor, met the paps to request them to not click pictures.

Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu met the shutterbugs in Mumbai on January 7 and requested them to kindly give some privacy to Raha. The celebs asked paps to not click Raha’s pictures till she is at least two years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Reportedly, the Shamshera actor also treated the paps with Raha’s pics during the event. He also claimed that he has not shared the pictures with anyone before.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, after five years of dating. Later in June 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy.