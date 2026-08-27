Vijay-Rashmika’s film Ranabaali gets new release date

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Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s new film Ranabaali has got a new theatrical release date.

The new release date is October 16, it was announced today by dropping a poster on social media. The film was earlier scheduled for September 11 release.

The film Ranabaali will have a box office clash with Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Naveli film after new release date announcement.

This film marks first movie project of Actor Deverakonda and Rashmika following their wedding. The couple have done several movies together previously such as 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders this year.

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The Telugu period drama Ranabaali is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers along with T-Series. Besides Rashmika and Vijay, the film also stars international actor Arnold Vosloo.

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANABAALI FILM (@ranabaalifilm)