“Ranabaali” first song “Endhayya Saami” released as wedding tribute to Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna

The team behind the upcoming Telugu film “Ranabaali” has released its first song titled “Endhayya Saami” as a special tribute for main lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as they tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

The song was unveiled on February 28, 2026, by the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers, who called it a celebratory tribute to the couple’s new chapter. The makers shared the release of the song on social media with the caption “Our Ranabaali and Jayamma, together forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise,” the track also carries the message “Happy Married Life, Vijay & Rashmika” at the end of the video.

“Endhayya Saami” – also released in Hindi as O Mere Saajan – features both actors portraying their characters Ranabaali and Jayamma in scenes that mirror newlywed life. The music video opens with wedding ceremonial visuals and follows the couple entering their new home, sharing tender moments that symbolize the evolution of their relationship in the story.

The song has been composed by the renowned duo Ajay-Atul, with vocals by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale, and lyrics by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry. The track is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, broadening its appeal across regional audiences.

“Ranabaali” is a period action drama set in 19th-century colonial India, directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. The film also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, and is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

This song marks the third on-screen collaboration between Deverakonda and Mandanna after Geetha Govindam(2018) and Dear Comrade(2019), and is their first project together since their marriage, which has energized fan celebrations online. Social media users have responded enthusiastically to the video, praising the couple’s on-screen chemistry and the song’s warm, romantic tone.

