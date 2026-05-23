Ramesh Taurani says “everything has been sorted” amid Vashu Bhagnani controversy over music rights

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Mumbai : Producer Ramesh Taurani has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, stating that the matter is being handled and will not impact the film’s promotions or release.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming comedy entertainer, Taurani responded to questions regarding the legal notice linked to the dispute.

“There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted,” Taurani said, while adding that no promotional activities or the film’s release would be halted.

He further said, “And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it’s a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it.”

The controversy centres around allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani regarding the recreation and reuse of songs associated with one of his films without his consent. Bhagnani has repeatedly described the issue as an ethical matter rather than a financial dispute.

The producer expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan’s alleged involvement in recreating songs linked to his films for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, which stars Varun Dhawan.

“At least mere paas aate aur kehte Vashu mai yeh gaana karna hai mera beta hai..(He shouldn’t have taken these songs. (At least he should have come to me and told me what to do, my son is there)….How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry…,” Bhagnani said.

He also spoke emotionally about his long-standing relationship with David Dhawan, saying, “David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken.”

Bhagnani alleged that an earlier trailer launch connected to the project had not been cancelled due to a technical issue, but because of concerns related to the ongoing court proceedings.

“They cancelled because they were aware about the contempt of court. Now they have gone and filed in the Patna court. They knew very clearly that if anything happened, it would be contempt of court. But they made an excuse by calling it a glitch,” he claimed.

Despite the legal battle, Bhagnani maintained that he is not opposed to the film’s release and remains open to discussions and settlement.

“Remove my visuals, do a deal with me, or take permission, that’s all I am asking,” he said.

Bhagnani further stated that his battle is focused on protecting producers’ rights and intellectual property within the industry.

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“My fight is not for me. My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics,” he said.

The producer also referred to the court’s interim protection granted to Puja Entertainment in its legal dispute against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights. According to statements issued through his lawyer, the court’s “status quo” order applies to all music rights, songs and films mentioned in the suit.

“I believe they have not gone through the court order carefully. The order clearly states that the entire music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the plaintiff’s suit are covered under the ‘status quo’ order,” the lawyer stated.

The legal team further added that all parties involved in the matter may be required to appear before the court and submit replies.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ was unveiled on Saturday, showcasing a colourful mix of comedy, romance, music and family drama in classic David Dhawan style.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Fronted by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film revolves around a chaotic love triangle packed with comic misunderstandings, relationship drama and high-energy humour.

The ensemble cast also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

The trailer includes energetic musical sequences, including a remixed version of the popular 1990s song ‘Chunari Chunari’. Tracks such as ‘WOW’, ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ and ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’ have also drawn attention online ahead of the release.

Speaking about the film in a press note, director David Dhawan said, “This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer, humour, confusion, music, and heart.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani added, “With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, we wanted to create a wholesome entertainer filled with laughter, music, romance, and family fun. We’re excited for audiences to experience the film’s energy and madness.”

Produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximilian Films (UK), Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Also Read : Packed With Comedy, Romance And Madness, Makers Release ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai ‘ Trailer

(ANI)