Ramayana Part 1 to release in Australia before India

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Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana: Part 1 to have an early release in Australia.

As per reports, the film will release in Australia cinemas a day before on November 5, 2026 as compared to worldwide release dates.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana: Part 1 is releasing internationally on November 6 whereas in India, film will be released from November 8.

The Producer Namit Malhotra announced worldwide and India release date earlier.

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The release of Australia on November 5, 2026, was announced by Sony Pictures, which is a worldwide distributor, on social media.

With this schedule, Australian audience will be able to witness the epic before anyone else. The film is being made into a two part franchise, it is said to be a large-scaleatrical venture.

Combined budget of two part film is said to be Rs 4,000 Crores, Ramayana: Part 1 will reportedly have over 10,000 screens worldwide and across international market more than 50,000 screens.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a role of Lord Ram, while Yash will be playing the character of Ravana. Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor among others will be seen playing pivotal roles.