Ramayana part 1 motion poster released on Ganesh Chaturthi

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Mumbai: The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 unveiled the first motion poster of the movie on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the poster, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi sitting together on the river bank in the forest, Ram placing a pink flower in Sita’s hair while she smiles.

The new motion poster also offers a glimpse into the relationship between Ram and Sita, apart from the broad outlook of Ramayana shown in the trailer.

Ramayana in golden font with the tagline ‘Our Truth. Our History’ can be seen during the motion poster while it says that Ramayana: Part 1 is releasing worldwide in Diwali 2026.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will be a two-part film with the first part releasing on 6th November 2026 and the second part in October 2027.

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Other cast includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

Look at the poster here:

Celebrating the timeless bond of Siya Ram🕉️@malhotra_namit’s Ramayana.

Our Truth. Our History.

Directed by @niteshtiwari22 Starring

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

Yash as Ravana

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Music by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman

India Distribution (North) by… pic.twitter.com/IqR6cJOMdz — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) September 14, 2026

Also read: Ramayana Part 1 To Release In Australia Before India