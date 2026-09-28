Ramayana’ part 1 may release in India on November 5

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Mumbai: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, may hit Indian theatres on November 5, according to a new report.

The reported date would move the film ahead of its earlier planned Diwali release in India.

The film was previously scheduled to release internationally on November 6, while the India release was planned around Diwali.

Reports now suggest that the makers are considering a simultaneous worldwide release on November 5, three days before Diwali, which falls on November 8 this year.

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However, the November 5 date has not yet received final official confirmation.

According to the reports, stakeholders are largely on board with the proposed date, and an official announcement is expected if the plan receives final approval.

Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.