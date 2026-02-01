Ram Charan, wife Upsana Konidela share first post after arrival of twins

Advertisement

Mumbai: Megastar Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela, who are now proud parents to twins, have shared their first post after welcoming a baby boy and a baby girl into their lives.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture from before the birth of their twins. In the picture, the ‘Peddi’ actor can be standing next to Upasana, who is seen showing her baby bump.

Along with the picture, the actor also added a caption that read, “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Hours after the news broke, fans gathered outside Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to celebrate. Many were seen cheering and waiting to catch a glimpse of the family. Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, also arrived at the hospital to meet the newborn twins and bless the couple.

The news was first shared by Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media. The actor took to his X account to inform everyone about the new arrivals and also shared how the family is feeling after becoming grandparents again.

Thanking everyone for their love and prayers, the megastar wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes.”

Ram Charan and Upasana had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple has so far kept her away from the public eye and has not revealed her face.

(Source: ANI)