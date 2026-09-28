Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani under IT scanner as Income Tax raids multiple locations

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh and filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani are reportedly under the Income Tax Department’s scanner as officials conduct searches at multiple locations linked to them.

According to reports, the raids are linked to an alleged tax evasion case. Panorama Studios is also reportedly among the entities under scrutiny.

Advertisement

Officials are examining financial records and other documents as part of the investigation.

More details are awaited as the searches continue.