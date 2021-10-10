Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani makes relationship official on actress’ birthday

By Rachna Prasad
rakul preet jackky bhagnani
Image credit- Instagram

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani have confirmed their relationship on social media. On the occasion of the actress’ birthday, she shared a photo of her holding his hand on Instagram, and penned a beautiful note on the caption.

Rakul wrote, “Thankyouuuu my ❤️ ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ❤️❤️❤️ here is to making more memories together ❤️❤️ @jackkybhagnani.”

Jackky on the other hand also posted the same photo on his gram, and captioned it, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️.”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

The duo have been spotted  numerous times on dinner dates and visiting each other’s houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship. Apparently, they have been dating for over a year now.

On work front, Rakul has films lined-up to release in 2021-2022. She will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the Hindi film ‘Mayday’.

