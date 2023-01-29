Rakhi Sawant’s mom Jaya Bheda passes away at 73

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 73 years old. In the aforementioned hospital, she was undergoing treatment for endometrial cancer. The actress shared a video informing her fans about the demise of her mother.

In a live chat on January 9, she told her fans about her mother’s illness and also shared that she has been admitted. She lost her mother late on Saturday night and shared a video in which she was seen crying while sitting on the floor in the hospital.

She wrote in the caption: “Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya.. Or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nhi bacha.. I love you MAA.. Aap ke bina kuch nhi raha,ab koun meri pukar sunega or koun mujhe gale lagayega maa.. Ab Mai kya karuakaha jauuuu.. I miss you Aai.”

(Today my mother’s hand was lifted from my head…and I have left with nothing to lose..I love you maa..Nothing is left without you..now who will listen to me..Now what should I do…where should I go..miss you aai)

Rahul Vaidya, Jasleen Matharu, Pavitra Punia, and Jackie Shroff, among others, extended condolences.

Shefali Bagga mentioned: “Stay strong Rakhi..may her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Vindu Dara Singh also wrote: “Her blessings will always be on you all.”

A video of Rakhi taking her mother’s mortal remains to their house went viral on social media. In the video, she was seen crying and her friends and family members were seen supporting her. She was seen telling the paparazzi about her mother’s death.

She can be heard saying: “Maa ab nahi rahi…(Mom is no more).”

She even asked her friend, “Adil kahaan hai? Adil ko phone karo.” (Where is Adil? Call him).