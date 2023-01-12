Rakhi Sawant turns Fatima after Nikaah with Adil Khan Durrani

Television reality star Rakhi Sawant and businessman Adil Khan’s wedding pictures suddenly went viral on social media. Media reports suggested that Rakhi and Adil got married in a low key court wedding, away from the media and the public glare. But, what captured our attention is that the star has also changed her name.

The duo married according to Islamic customs, and a picture of their “Nikaah Nama” (marriage certificate) is making the rounds on social media. According to the certificate, the private nikaah of Rakhi and Adil was held on May 29, 2022.

During her nikaah with her longtime boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant seems to have changed her name too. As per the exclusive marriage certificate produced by Telly Talk, Rakhi is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima. However, Adil refused of getting married to Rakhi, says its fake.

Following Adil’s reactions, Rakhi Sawant was left with teary eyes, she said, “Is he mad? I have given all the proof of marriage. I don’t know the reason behind his denial. I trusted him blindly and got married seven months ago. He asked me not to reveal their marriage for a year because of his sister’s wedding.

Few hours ago, Rakhi took to her Instagram posting a video of Adil and her, wearing a pink and gown where as Adil can be seen wearing a black suit, holding each others hand while walking. “I am happy with my marriage. I love my Adil as my husband” read the caption.

