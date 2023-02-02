Rakhi Sawant trolled for crying over her marriage, says her relation with Adil is in trouble

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who was in the news recently after she lost her mother to cancer. Now, she is back in the limelight again because of a shocking reason. Recently, the actress was caught outside her gym and was seen crying inconsolably as she stated that her marriage with Adil is in trouble.

In a viral video, Rakhi can be heard telling the shutterbugs that her marriage is on the rocks. While crying she shared, “Meri shadi khatre mein hai. Kuchh samajh mein nahi aa raha. Yeh main sabko aapko kuchh nahi bata sakti, wakt aane par sab saamne aayega. Main allah se dua karti hun.. Maine kisi ka kya bigada hai khuda.. Meri maa chali gayi.. Tu mujhe maar kyun nahi deta khuda.” (My marriage is in danger, I’m unable to understand anything, I can’t tell everyone what harm have I done to anyone, my mother is gone why don’t you kill me god).

Rakhi further stated while sitting in her car that marriage is not a joke. This viral video shocked netizens, many were also accused her of drama just days after her mother died. Many social media users wrote, “Oscar winning performance” where as other netizens shared, “somebody put a gag order on her! Totally lost respect from all this unnecessary drama!