Rakhi Sawant arrested after Sherlyn Chopra files an FIR against her

Actress Rakhi Sawant was detained on Thursday and brought to the Amboli police station. Actress Shrelyn Chopra filed an FIR against her.

According to reports, Rakhi was supposed to launch her dance academy, in which she’s partnered with husband Adil Khan. But on the same day, she was detained by Amboli police.

Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter to share the breaking news of Rakhi Sawant’s arrest. She wrote, “Breaking news!!! Amboli police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022 yesterday, Rakhi sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by Mumbai Sessions court.”

Earlier speaking about her complaint against Rakhi, Sherlyn told a section of the media that she had earlier mentioned in her interview that she will kill hit Sherlyn or kill her. According to our constitution, no one has the right to issue death threats. Her legal team then filed a complaint under the IPCs 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 503 (criminal intimidation).

Rakhi’s personal life has been the subject of media attention. She recently made the news that, last July, she got married to her boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. A court wedding and a small nikah were held.

Rakhi shared images of the nikah ceremony as well as the legal documents. At first, both made contradictory statements about their marital status, but later, Adil confirmed their marriage.

