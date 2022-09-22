raju srivastav cremation
Image credit- IANS

Raju Srivastava cremated, son Ayushmaan performs last rites

New Delhi: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who passed away on September 21 after a 40-day battle in the ICU at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has been cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out in a gym. He was then rushed to AIIMS. Since then, he was on a ventilator.

On Thursday morning, Raju Srivastava’s mortal remains were taken in an ambulance covered with white flowers to the crematorium around 9 in the morning for the funeral. His son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals.

The funeral was attended by veteran poet-humourists Surendra Sharma, Ashok Chakradhar, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Fellow comedians and friends such as Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi too were in attendance.

Raju Srivastava is survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.
