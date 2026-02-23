Rajpal Yadav Resumes Filming ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Following Release from Tihar Jail

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Rajpal Yadav has commenced shooting for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, marking his return to work, days after he walked out of Tihar Jail on bail in connection with a cheque bounce case.

According to information shared by Rajpal Yadav’s team, the actor began filming shortly after reaching Mumbai. He is also scheduled to hold a press conference in the city on February 28.

The Delhi High Court had recently granted an interim suspension of Yadav’s sentence until March 18 in the cheque bounce case. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the relief.

Shortly after his release, Yadav shared his first public message on social media, thanking fans and well-wishers for their support. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in Hindi, “Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support).”

Speaking to ANI, the actor reflected on his three-decade-long journey in Indian cinema and addressed the ongoing legal matter. “I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this,” he said.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’, directed by Ahmed Khan, features an ensemble cast of over 30 actors. The line-up includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever, among others.

In November last year, Akshay Kumar shared a video from the film’s sets featuring Disha Patani. The duo was seen grooving to the new version of the song ‘Uncha Lamba Kad.’

In his caption, Akshay gave a special mention to former co-star Katrina Kaif, recalling the nostalgia associated with the franchise and writing, “Never forgetting our Queen Katrina.”

The original ‘Welcome’, released in 2007, starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal, and was helmed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, ‘Welcome Back’, released in 2015, featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead.

