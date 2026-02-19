Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail in Rs 9-Crore cheque bounce case, says he will continue to cooperate with court

Mumbai: Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case.

The actor stepped out amid tight security and a large media presence. According to the reports speaking to reporters outside the jail, he reflected on his decades-long journey in the film industry and thanked his supporters across the country for standing by him throughout the legal battle.

According to the sources Rajpal Yadav said the case dates back to 2012 and has continued for over a decade. He stated that he has appeared before the court whenever directed over the past several years and will continue to comply with future court orders. He also expressed gratitude to the High Court for giving him an opportunity to present his side.

The High Court on Monday granted interim suspension of his sentence till March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount as a condition for relief.

While granting the suspension, the court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has already been deposited in the respondent’s bank account. The matter pertains to a long-pending cheque bounce case involving an alleged liability of Rs 9 crore.

The development has drawn significant public attention, with many in the film fraternity and fans closely following the proceedings involving the veteran Bollywood actor.

