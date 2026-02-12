Rajpal Yadav check bounce case: Bollywood actors, singers, music director offer help, bail plea hearing today

Advertisement

Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is waiting for the court’s ruling on his bail plea over the long-running cheque bounce case, for which he has been currently locked up in Tihar jail. The court will hear about the asctor’s bail plea at 2.30 pm today.

Earlier, the court ordered Yadav’s lawyer to deposite the amount then they will consider his bail plea. During the hearing, the court pointed out that though they have sympathy for him, the law must be followed as the actor did not comply with the first order that notified him to surrender, but he did not do it at that time. He only decided to surrender after the second order.

Earlier this months Rajpal Yadav recently surrendered before jail authorities after a court order directed him to do so over a check bounce case linked to outstanding dues of around Rs 9 crore. The case has been ongoing for the past several years.

Rajapal Yadav Check bounce case

The case was first registered against him after he failed to repay around Rs 5 crore, received originally to finance film production, to a company. As per the complaint, the actor was unable to repay the amounts and the several checks he offered later bounced. This lead to legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Over the years, there were attempts to mediate and settle the matter and even a conditional suspension of his sentence in 2024, but repeated failure to make satisfactory payments led the court to enforce the sentence.

Yadav complied with the court’s directive earlier this month by surrendering himself at Tihar Jail on February 5 after his final appeal was dismissed.

In emotional public statements around the time of surrender, he acknowledged severe financial strain and difficulty arranging funds to honor the dues.

Many offers helping hand

Meanwhile, the film fraternity has come forward to help the actor during this difficult period by offering financial assistance.

Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan have publicly or privately offered help. Many other industry people have also offered assistance with financial support and work opportunities.

In addition to actors, well-known singer and musician Anup Jalota has also pledged Rs 5 lakh to support Rajpal Yadav. Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh pledged a significant Rs 1.11 crore to aid Yadav, while others such as singer Mika Singh and television actor Gurmeet Choudhary also offered monetary or professional support. Even political figures like Tej Pratap Yadav have reportedly contributed funds to help ease his burden.

Yadav’s wife, Radha Yadav, publicly expressed gratitude toward those who have stood by him, highlighting solidarity from peers in showbiz during this crisis.