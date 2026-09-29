Rajkummar Rao turns in ‘Prahaar,’ trailer unveiled at Mumbai’s CST in presence of CM Fadnavis

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Mumbai: The trailer of ‘Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam’, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, was unveiled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The trailer launch at CST holds significance as the railway station was one of the locations targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film focuses on Nikam’s role in the legal battle that followed the attacks and his pursuit of justice for the victims.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film looks at Nikam’s personal and professional journey, including the challenges he faced while handling one of the country’s most closely followed criminal cases.

Rajkummar Rao plays Nikam in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi also features in a key role.

Take a look at the trailer:

Speaking about taking on the role of the prosecutor, Rajkummar said he wanted to understand the person behind the public figure and approach the character with care.

“Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility I felt deeply in my heart from the very beginning. He is a real person whose work is deeply connected to one of the most difficult chapters in Mumbai’s history. I didn’t want to simply recreate a public figure; I wanted to understand the man behind the name; his conviction and his sense of duty. Working on Prahaar has been a deeply humbling experience, and I hope we have been able to tell his story with the respect it deserves,” he said as per a release.

Director Avinash Arun Dhaware said the film looks beyond the events that made headlines and focuses on the people and legal proceedings that followed.

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“Prahaar is not just a retelling of an event that we already know. It is an attempt to look at what happened after the headlines faded; at the people, the questions and the pursuit of justice that followed. Ujjwal Nikam’s journey gave us a way into that world. The challenge was to tell a story rooted in real events while allowing audiences to connect with the person at its centre. I wanted the film to feel human, honest and grounded, while never losing sight of the weight of what actually happened,” he said.

Nikam, whose work in the 26/11 case forms the basis of the film, said the attacks remain an unforgettable chapter in Mumbai’s history. He also spoke about the responsibility he carried while handling the case.

“26/11 is a chapter that Mumbai and our country can never forget. My association with that case was a responsibility I carried with the understanding that behind every file, every piece of evidence and every argument in court were real lives that had been affected,” he said.

Producer Dinesh Vijan also recalled his personal connection with CST, saying he used to travel from the station to college before the 2008 attacks.

Recalling how Mumbai returned to work the day after the attacks, Vijan said, “That’s the professionalism, that’s the spirit of the city. But that doesn’t mean we can forget or forgive the terror that took over the city.”

‘Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam’ is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

(Source: ANI)