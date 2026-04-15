Rajkumar Rao starrer ‘Toaster’ film streams now on Netflix

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Mumbai: ‘Toaster’ film directed by ‘Vivek Das Chaudhary’ is now streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

Toaster is a Hindi language film and a dark comedy thriller that features RajKumar Rao after a one year long wait. The movie reportedly released at noon.

The film is produced by Kampa Film and directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, who previously worked as a second unit director on the Raj & DK series “Guns & Gulaabs” and as an ad filmmaker. This film is his single handedly debut as a director.

The cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.

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With a screenplay by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial, and Anagh Mukerjee, Toaster promises a sharp, character-driven narrative where a minor obsession leads to major consequences.

Previously Speaking about the project, Rajkummar Rao said, “This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I’m truly excited to bring this story to audiences. What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person’s mind. Ramakant is someone who genuinely believes he’s doing the right thing. He doesn’t see his actions as extreme, he sees them as practical.”

He added, “But that’s exactly what makes the journey so unpredictable. It’s a story that comes from a very real place, and watching that sincerity spiral into chaos is what makes the film both engaging and entertaining. It was also a joy working with such a brilliant cast, which really brought this world to life.”