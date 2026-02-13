Rajkumar Hirani’s AI experiment divides internet, sparks creativity debates

Advertisement

New Delhi: When a filmmaker known for emotionally layered, human-centric cinema speaks about artificial intelligence (AI), the internet is bound to react.

Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, the man behind some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved films, has sparked an online debate after revealing that he plans to experiment with artificial intelligence for a short film. In a recent interaction with Variety India, Hirani described AI as a “very great tool” and expressed his interest in creating a four-to-five-minute film using the technology.

“I’m sometimes very excited with AI things and I want to do a short AI film,” he said, adding that he believes the industry should begin “becoming friends” with the technology soon.

Learning the Tool, Not Replacing the Craft

Hirani clarified that he does not intend to create a full-length feature entirely powered by AI. Instead, he views the experiment as a learning process.

“It’s here to stay and is a great tool. It’s not that you have to use it, or that you have to make a totally AI film. But use that to fill a lot of things which we couldn’t do earlier,” he explained.

According to the director, AI could make certain aspects of film-making more cost-effective while opening creative possibilities previously inaccessible. However, he was quick to note that making a fully AI-driven film is far from easy and remains a complex, consuming process.

The proposed short film, he revealed, will serve two purposes: telling a story he believes in and helping him understand the technology more deeply over the coming months.

Social Media Pushback

But while Hirani’s curiosity reflects a broader industry shift toward tech-driven storytelling, not everyone is applauding.

Soon after his comments surfaced online, social media platforms saw a wave of criticism. “What a sad waste of sheer talent,” wrote one user. Another declared, “AI is a curse to creativity.”

Some reactions were laced with sarcasm; with one commenter quipping that AI could never replicate the uniquely human absurdity of certain cinematic moments. Others took a firmer ideological stance: “AI and creativity should not mix. Art is beautiful because it comes from a person’s mind,” read one widely shared response.

The Larger Debate

Hirani’s remarks arrive at a time when global entertainment industries are grappling with the implications of AI, from scriptwriting assistance to digital actors and visual effects automation. The debate often circles around a core question: Is AI a collaborator, or a threat?

For a filmmaker celebrated for stories rooted in human emotion, empathy, and moral dilemmas, the decision to explore AI feels both surprising and symbolic. It signals how even traditional storytellers are curious about the possibilities of emerging technologies.

Whether this experiment will redefine storytelling or simply serve as a technical exploration remains to be seen. But one thing is clear the intersection of creativity and artificial intelligence is no longer theoretical.

And as Hirani steps into this new terrain, the internet will be watching closely.