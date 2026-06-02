rajiv tandon’s caretaker arrested for stealing Rs 25 Lakh from house

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Mumbai: A woman, reportedly a caretaker who works at actor Raveena Tandon’s brother Rajiv Tandon house has been arrested in the crime of robbing jewellery and valuables worth around Rs 25 lakh from the house

The arrested woman is identified as 47-year-old Rashi Chhabria. She has allegedly committed theft of gold and diamond jewellery as well as luxurious wrist watches from family home of Tandon.

As per reports, Chhabria did this crime after gaining trust over years by serving as a caregiver to Tandon’s ailing mother, Veena Tandon. The robbery was done last year in the month of October at the family’s residence.

The Tandon family said the crime came to light when they checked a safe installed in the house, it was found broken open and the two expensive wrist watches and jewellery missing from the house.

Following the incident Rajiv Tandon asked Chhabria about the items which are missing. Initially she denied the allegations, however later she accepted it and returned two wrist watches. She then said that jewelry was already given to an associate namely Jagdish and said to get jewelry back on following day.

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Even after multiple times reminding her of the items that she has stone she didn’t return them and in she, along with her accomplice posing as a police informer, tried to extort Rajiv Tandon. She threatened to foist him in a narcotic case if he asked to return the jewelleries

The care taker is known to the family through contacts since 2020. Her parents and husband died at one after the another, she came close to the Tandon family and has unrestricted entry to the family’s residence,” added an investigator.

After complaint was lodged in her name at the police station, and she was arrested by the local Mumbai Police on May 21. She was under police custody remand till May 29 after being presented in front of the court.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.