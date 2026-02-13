Rajinikanth offered Rs 225 crore for a multistarrer movie with Kamal Haasan

Advertisement

Chennai: There is already massive excitement surrounding the upcoming multi starter movie featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The two legendary actors have joined hands after nearly 47 years.

This is a rare collaboration which has created unprecedented buzz among fans and the film industry alike.

In a sensational update, Superstar Rajinikanth has reportedly secured the highest-ever remuneration in the history of Tamil cinema for this project. Earlier, for Jana Nayagan, actor Vijay was said to have received a staggering Rs 210 crore, which was considered the highest pay cheque in Kollywood. However, according to reports in Tamil media, Rajinikanth has now been offered a whopping Rs 225 crore for the multistarrer, setting a new all-time record for a hero in Kollywood.

Rajinikanth has reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 225 crore for a co-lead role in the upcoming film. Tentatively titled Thalaivar174 X KH238, the movie will mark his reunion with Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, the promotional shoot for the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan film commenced on Saturday, February 7, on the outskirts of Chennai. AS the reports suggest that director Nelson is supervising the shoot, which is currently being filmed on a specially erected hotel set.

With such massive remuneration figures and the reunion of two cinema icons, expectations for the film are soaring high.

