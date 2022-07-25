Rajinikanth becomes the highest taxpayer in TN, daughter Aishwarya is super proud

By IANS
Chennai: Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the elder daughter of Tamil film star Rajinikanth, has thanked the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring her dad on the occasion of Income Tax Day.

Every year, the Income Tax department celebrates July 24 as Income Tax Day.

This year, Aishwarya received the honour on behalf of her father from the Income Tax department.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, she said: “Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer. Many thanks to the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on Income Tax Day 2022 #onbehalfofmyfather.”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth also posted a series of pictures of the event, including one of her receiving a citation on behalf of her dad from the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan.

