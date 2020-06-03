Bhubaneswar: About 100 contestants for the Odisha based Rajara Rajakumari talent hunt show have so far submitted their performance videos to the organisers.

The season 3 of the most awaited show is being arranged this time via online platform due to Coronavirus pandemic. However, from the excitement that has been shown by the contestants, it can be said that Corona could not hinder talented boys and girls of the state to exhibit their talents.

“So far 100 participants have sent us their performance videos and another four hundred have intimated us that they are shooting their videos at their homes which will be sent to us within a day or two. Keeping the enthusiasm of the contestants in view, we have extended the last date of submission of the videos till June 10,” intimated Pranay Jethy, CEO of AMA TV and chief organiser of the show.

Conducted by AMA TV, known actresses Sital Patra and Ragini Srtadhar will judge the first round of the contest.

It is to be noted that the winners will be selected on the basis of marks given by the judges and views of the audience. The winners will be crowned and conferred with luring gift coupons.

There are two groups in this competition. The junior group constitutes of boys and girls in the age group of 4 to 11 while the senior group will be in the age group of 12 to 24.

Interested participants are requested to send the Tik Tok video containing their talent along with their name, age proof and mobile number to this number – 9938915255 by June 5.

Meanwhile watch a performance video sent by one of the contestants Sandhyarani Bisoi. As seen in the video, her sizzling performance conveys her talent.

Video courtesy: AMA TV