‘Rajara Rajakumari’ Season 3 talent hunt show to be held in Odisha

Rajara Rajakumari season 3 to be held in Bhubaneswar
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: After two successful years, ‘Rajara Rajakumari’ is going to be held this year in Odisha, intimated the organisers. However, the season 3 of the talent hunt show will be a little bit different from the earlier events due to lock down.

The award money, judgement meters and many other things will be the same. However, season 3 will be arranged online instead of live.

The participants need to send their videos through TiK Tok. They will have to perform dance, music, fashion or acting through Tik Tok videos and send it to the organisers.

The winners will be selected on the basis of marks given by the judges and view of the audience. Hence, participants should start sending their videos, said Pranay Jethy chief organiser of the award show and founder of AMA TV. The winners will be crowned and conferred with luring gift coupons.

The contest will be judged by renowned Odia film actors and actresses.

There are two groups in this competition. The junior group constitutes of boys and girls in the age group of 4 to 11 while the senior group will be in the age group of 12 to 24.

Interested participants are requested to send the Tik Tok video containing their talent along with their name, age proof and mobile number to this number – 9938915255 by June 5.

