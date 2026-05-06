Smriti Mandhana’s friend filed FIR  against Palash Muchhal  for cheating and caste abuse

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Mumbai: A complaint has been lodged in Maharashtra’s Sangli against filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal, with allegations of cheating and caste-based abuse. The case has been filed by social worker Vignyan Mane, who is also known to be a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

According to the reports, Mane accused Muchhal of convincing him to invest a significant amount of money around Rs 25 lakh in a film project titled Nazariya. The investment was reportedly made with the assurance of returns, but the money was not repaid even after the project was completed. The complainant further alleged that repeated follow-ups yielded no result, raising suspicions of financial deception.

The FIR also includes serious accusations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Mane claimed that during a meeting in November 2025 in Sangli, Muchhal allegedly used derogatory caste-based remarks, which led him to pursue legal action. In addition to financial fraud, the complaint mentions threats and intimidation, which reportedly caused mental distress.

Based on these allegations, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to abuse and threats. Authorities have confirmed that teams from the local police station have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.

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The film Nazariya, linked to the dispute, had completed shooting in 2024 and featured actors like Bhavya Shah, Apoorva Arora, and Dhiraj Sanap.

The case has also drawn attention due to Muchhal’s past personal connection with Mandhana. The two were earlier engaged and were expected to marry in November 2025 in Sangli. However, the wedding was abruptly cancelled in December that year following a series of unforeseen developments, including health issues in both families.

Investigations in the matter are ongoing.