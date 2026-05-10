Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh film nears Rs 70 crore mark

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Mumbai: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical action drama Raja Shivaji continued its impressive run at the box office and witnessed a massive jump on its second Saturday. The Marathi film has now moved closer to the Rs 70 crore mark in India.

After a slight dip on the second Friday due to reduced screens and shows, the film bounced back strongly on Day 9 with a sharp rise in theatre occupancy across the country. The movie reportedly recorded around 23 percent occupancy during morning shows, which increased significantly in the afternoon and evening screenings.

According to early reports, Raja Shivaji collected between Rs 5.7 crore and Rs 5.9 crore on its ninth day at the Indian box office. The collection marks a jump of more than 55 percent compared to its Day 8 earnings of Rs 3.6 crore.

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With this, the total India net collection of the film now stands between Rs 67 crore and Rs 67.2 crore within nine days of release. The film’s gross collection has reportedly crossed Rs 79 crore.

The movie is now on track to become the second highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It is currently placed behind Baipan Bhari Deva, which earned Rs 76.28 crore during its theatrical run. Trade analysts expect Raja Shivaji to cross that milestone within the next few days if the current momentum continues.

At present, Sairat remains the highest-grossing Marathi film in India with a collection of around Rs 90 crore. Raja Shivaji has already surpassed several major Marathi hits including Ved, Natsamrat, Pawankhind and Lai Bhaari.