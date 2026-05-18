Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 17, crosses Rs 100 crore gross

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh’s film ‘Raja Shivaji’ was released in theatres on March 1 for public viewing. The film has been released in both Marathi and Hindi. Made at a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, it is said to be the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and reportedly collected a net of Rs 3.45 crore from a total of 2,223 shows in India on the seventeenth day.

The film in Marathi language continued to perform better and gain more collection than in Hindi, it records as Rs 2.90 crore and Rs 0.55 crore crore respectively.

The film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 84.55 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 100.07 crore.

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The film opened strongly on May 1 with Rs 11.35 crore on Day 1 across 6,192 shows. The opening weekend remained steady with collections of Rs 10.55 crore on Day 2 and Rs 12 crore on Day 3, helping the film cross Rs 33 crore within its first three days.

The film had collected Rs 5.14 crore gross from advance booking. The original language, Marathi had got Rs 4.25 crore gross alone.

It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

The film has surpassed Sairat and Timepass 2 which had collected an estimated Rs 3.60 crore Nett on their opening days.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16