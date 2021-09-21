Raj Kundra walks out of Mumbai Jail after getting bail in adult film racket case

Mumbai: Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was released from Mumbai Jail on Tuesday. He was granted bail in the pornography case on Monday on, surety of Rs 50,000.

On the allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content through application programs, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021. Ever since his arrest, he had been in judicial custody.

Kundra was snapped while leaving the Jail amidst a huge crowd of media personnel and police protection. In the photos he could be seen wearing a grey tee shirt and denims, along with a black mask and a red tika on his forehead. His drastic weight loss and untidy hair did not go unnoticed by the netizens. The businessman could also be seen crying as he wades his way through the crowd to get to his car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Furthermore, as Raj Kundra returned home after two months of serving for his crime, wife and actress Shilpa Shetty posted a positive note on social media. The actress wrote, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times.”

Also Read: Tamil star Vijay files court case against his parents and 9 others