Raj Kundra tests Covid positive, netizens troll him for wearing too many masks

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

In the past few days, several actors like Kirron Kher, Pooja Bhatt, and Mahhi Vij have taken to social media to announce that they have contracted the virus. They also asked fans to take precautions while stepping out.

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted the news update on Instagram. While sharing the post he wrote, “He can have a museum with the collection of masks he has. Kya fayda wapas covid ka thappa lag gaya #rajkundra is in isolation away from his dear family Get well soon.”

As soon as Raj’s news surfaced online, netizens commented in disbelief, “Itni safety ke baad bhi Covid?” Meanwhile, some took the chance to troll Raj for catching the virus despite making all his public appearances wearing a full face mask. One person commented, “Hahahahha over protection ke Wajah se saas lene me takleef hogayi hogi.” Another use wrote, “Pure body me mask pehen ke bhi covid.”