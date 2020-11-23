IKKA feat raftaar angaar
Raftaar, IKKA’s ‘Angaar’ gets 6.4 mn views in 2 days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Rappers IKKA and Raftaar have a reason to rejoice as their latest collaboration, Angaar, received 6.4 million views on YouTube in two days.

“Angaar” sees IKKA and Raftaar reuniting after 10 years and as the word connotes, it is a fiery play of words in rap music narrating their collective experiences with hip-hop and society.

Talking about “Angaar”, Raftaar said: “IKKA and I are brothers, and ‘Angaar’ is our dream collaboration and I’m so proud is finally seeing the light of day.”

Raftaar and IKKA song
The core thought of “Angaar” originated from IKKA’s fan comments and he penned his verse with the hook, after which Raftaar jumped on with his own verse.

One fan “luvd the energy that has been given to this song”, another said it is “One of the best hip hop song of this era by”, another tweeted: “This is pure fire!!”

The song is part of IKKA’s album “I”.

“‘I’, my debut hip-hop album, is a dream come true for me. The album name is about me, it’s the first initial of my name, and is also inspired by an undefeatable comic book character. I have been blessed to be a part of Indian hip-hop since its inception and what I can’t say to the world, I say through words in my songs on ‘I’,” said IKKA.

(IANS)

