Radhika Merchant dances to ‘Ekadantaya Vakratundaya’ in soulful Ganesh Chaturthi tribute

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Mumbai: Radhika Merchant marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a graceful dance tribute to Lord Ganesha, expressing devotion through a festive performance to the soulful devotional track, ‘Ekadantaya Vakratundaya’.

For the celebration, Radhika, who performed Bharatanatyam, was dressed in a vibrant, intricately embellished traditional lehenga saree set in rich shades of pink and red. She paired the ensemble with an ornate matching blouse featuring detailed embroidery and beadwork.

Her festive look was completed with a sleek, centre-parted hairstyle, soft waves, a traditional matha patti and a floral gajra accenting her locks.

She accessorised with statement traditional jewellery, including heavy earrings, stacked bangles and a matching necklace.

The tribute came as the Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 at their South Mumbai residence, Antilia.

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The family welcomed their idol, “Antilia Cha Raja,” on the evening of September 13, with the residence illuminated with thousands of cascading warm lights and elaborate floral installations.

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant led the welcoming rituals. In clips shared across platforms, Nita Ambani and Radhika were seen dancing to the rhythmic beats of dhol drums as flower petals showered around them during the idol’s welcome.

The celebrations continued on September 14, when several Bollywood stars and prominent personalities arrived at Antilia for darshan.

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Sachin Tendulkar with his family, among others, arrived for the darshans.

(ANI)