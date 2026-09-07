R Sarath passes away due to kidney related illness at the age of 65

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Thiruvananthapuram: Film-maker, script writer and cultural administrator R Sarath died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related illness. He was 65.

Sarath, the filmmaker started his carrier with a film named Sayahnam. Sayahnam was the first film, he directed in 2000. The film was honored with seven Kerala state film awards & Indira Gandhi award for the BestDebut film by a director.

Sarath directed some popular films like sthithi, Sheelavathi, sway am parudeesa and Buddhanum Chaplinum chirikkunnu.

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He had also started his professional career as documentaries and while he was on the process to complete “The Painted Epics”, Sarath located some rare mural paintings attributed to Raja Ravi Varma, which is instrumental in studies on the traditional mural art of Kerala.

He earned a Junior Fellowship from Department of culture of Government of India for his studies.

Across his career, Sarath received one National Film Award, four Kerala State Film Awards and nine international awards, leaving behind a distinctive body of work in Malayalam cinema.