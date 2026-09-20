R Madhavan’s son Vedaant to represent India at Asian Games 2026

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New-Delhi: R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan is set to represent India at the 20th Asian Games, which are currently taking place in Japan.

The 21-year-old swimmer shared the news on Instagram, calling the opportunity to compete for his country a lifelong dream and expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported his journey.

Taking to Instagram, Vedaant announced that he would be representing India at the Asian Games. He wrote, “Representing my country at the Asian Games has always been a lifelong dream of mine,” while thanking his family, friends, coaches and everyone who had been part of his journey.

According to his post, Vedaant is scheduled to compete in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on September 21 and the men’s 200m freestyle on September 23. He also stated that the heats would take place in the morning, with finals scheduled for the evening.

The young swimmer concluded his note with, “Proud to be wearing the tricolour. Jai Hind.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedaant Madhavan (@vedaantmadhavan)

Actor R. Madhavan recently reshared an Instagram story posted by his son, Vedaant Madhavan. The image showed the young sportsperson taking part in a swimming race in a pool. A banner along the side of the pool read “20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026”.

The swimming events at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 are being held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre from September 20 to 25. Although the Games are named Aichi-Nagoya 2026, swimming and diving are among the disciplines being staged in Tokyo as part of the multi-city event.